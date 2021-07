The Minnesota Lynx will be sending two players to Tokyo as Nepheesa Collier and Sylvia Fowles were named to the U.S. Olympic women's basketball team on Monday morning. Fowles has been a fixture on Team U.S.A., winning gold medals in each of her past three Olympic appearances. A six-time All-Star and 2017 WNBA MVP, Fowles is the third-oldest player on the roster behind 39-year-old Dianna Taurasi and 40-year-old Sue Bird, who are both going for their fifth career gold medals.