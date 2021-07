Despite a veto by Gov. Tom Wolf, the push for voter ID isn’t over, said state Rep. Martin Causer Wednesday afternoon. “There is broad bipartisan support for expanded voter ID laws to boost election security,” Causer said. “We already show ID for most everything we do. It is not too much to ask — and will not ‘disenfranchise’ anyone, as the governor claims — to have people present ID when exercising their right to vote. The law even would have required counties and the Department of State to provide an ID to all registered voters to ensure the voter ID requirement could be met.”