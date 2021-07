Are you planning the next family vacation? Well, don’t worry, because we have got you covered! Why don’t you try one of the many spectacular UTV trails and campgrounds in America? There is nothing better than combining the classics of camping – nature, stargazing, and campfires, among others – with the thrill of off-roading? Those who love riding their family-sized UTVs guarantee you, the kids, and your friends will have the fun of a lifetime. But where to go, how to prepare for such a journey, what places to see?