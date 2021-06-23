Cancel
Sheffield, MA

The 1st Berkshire Wedding at Sheffield’s UFO Historical Park

By Ron Carson
This past Saturday, a milestone event occurred at The UFO Historical Park in Sheffield, Massachusetts located just past the venerable covered bridge at the same vicinity where an unidentified flying object was spotted back in 1969 as this event continues to peak interest nationwide. I remember hearing about this interesting news item over a half century ago while watching The Nightly News on TV in my native New York City as this story attracted worldwide attention (and to this day unanswered questions still remain rampant).

