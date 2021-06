FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio – It’s the final call for all green thumbs in Fairview Park. How is your garden growing? If you think your garden or that of a friend, neighbor or local business is looking lush, consider making a nomination for the Fairview Park Garden Club’s 2021 Showcase Garden Award. The club wants to acknowledge the hard work and dedication that Fairview residents and businesses put into their yards and gardens, The deadline to nominate a residential or commercial property is July 16.