High school students publish digital science and technology magazine – El Sudcaliforniano

By Myrtle Frost
theclevelandamerican.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLa Paz, Baja California Sur, (OEM-Informex) .- With the aim of promoting science and critical thinking in the South Californian community, students, directors, teaching staff, mothers, fathers and tutors of Technical High School 24 of the population of Santa Rosalía, municipality of Mulegé, published the magazine “Mundo Científico y Tecnológico” on social networks, announced the director of Secondary Schools of the State Secretariat of Public Education, Rumualdo Ramírez Gutiérrez.

