Cass Lake - Due to worsening fire danger conditions, the Chippewa National Forest is restricting the use of a fire or campfire. Campfires are permitted only in Forest Service provided and maintained fire rings located within specific developed campgrounds. The use of charcoal grills is also prohibited on all Chippewa National Forest land, compressed gas camp stoves are permitted (Order Number 09-03-21-003). Campfires are also allowed at U.S. Forest Service permitted Resorts, Recreation Residences, and Organizational Camps.