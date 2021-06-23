Swinging for the fences – Coach pitch league focuses on fundamentals

AAA: Alex Faedo (IL) AA: Paul Richan, Elvin Rodriguez, Joey Wentz (Currently rehab at A-) I think the best of the bunch can be Wentz and Richan. I think Faedo and Elvin have some promise. The rest are too far away with Montero probably being the most interesting one of the remaining with just being 20 at A+ already. Of course, Franklin Perez is still technically in the system, but I wonder if his durability moves him to relief at best if he even were to make it? So then the question for the Tigers? Do they target more pitching in the draft this year? Do they actually take Leiter with their first pick (would not be opposed). Do they target a bunch more pitching throughout the draft? Will be interesting, but yes Tigers depth at pitching is getting weak. However, I would blame some of that on the lack of picks teams are getting in draft with just 5 rounds to draft last year. Tigers have generally been pretty good finding some later round talent... at least some to fill the depth in the system. However, this year will also be limited to 20 rounds (half what it was in the past years). So Tigers might need to be a little more aggressive in picking up pitching prospects this year.