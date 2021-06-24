Owners of cryptocurrency exchange AfriCrypt with $3.6 billion worth of bitcoins disappear from their users
The South African cryptocurrency exchange ceased operations in April. Then its founders claimed to be victims of "piracy". the brothers Prince and Chief KageThe founders of cryptocurrency exchange Africrypt in Cape Town, South Africa, have disappeared with $3.6 billion worth of bitcoins owned by their platform users, local newspaper The Independent Online reported last week (IOL) e ITWeb.