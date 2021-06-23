Interned Japanese Americans turned to baseball

SEELEY LAKE – The American flag is the preeminent symbol displayed at Fourth of July celebrations throughout the United States. Unlike the flags of other nations which once established maintain a static design through the generations, the American flag is a dynamic entity reflecting the growth of the nation it represents. The most obvious evidence of growth is the need to rearrange the configuration of the stars in the blue square canton whenever a new state is admitted to the union. Other flag deviations provide a graphic depiction of the changes the nation has undergone.