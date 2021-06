The U.S. Supreme Court this week bolstered Americans’ right to privacy. Thank Arthur Lange, the motorist who was playing his car radio too loud in Sonoma County in 2016. Lange was driving home and had just pulled into his driveway when a CHP officer turned on his patrol car’s flashing lights. The officer had been following Lange after hearing loud music coming from the car and intended to issue a citation for a noise infraction.