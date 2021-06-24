Cancel
More older adults may have undiagnosed dementia than previously estimated

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly 1 in 10 older adults in a large national survey who were found to have cognitive impairment consistent with dementia reported a formal medical diagnosis of the condition. Using data from the Health and Retirement Study to develop a nationally representative sample of roughly 6 million Americans age 65 or older, researchers at the University of Michigan, North Dakota State University and Ohio University found that 91% of people with cognitive impairment consistent with dementia told questioners they had a formal medical diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease or dementia.

