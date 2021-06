Here are five things to watch in Canadian sports this weekend:. The Canadiens return to Montreal with momentum after beating the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in Game 2 of their NHL semifinal on Wednesday night. The series is now tied at 1-1 with the underdog Habs hosting the next two games on Friday and Sunday. Quebec is allowing 3,500 fans into the game, 1,000 more than the Habs' past three home contests.