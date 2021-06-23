Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

David Murphy: No easy answers for Daryl Morey and the Sixers, not even when it comes to trading Ben Simmons

arcamax.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Daryl Morey surveyed the wreckage of a season on Tuesday morning, the Sixers’ president of basketball operations looked and sounded like a man who knew that he had just lost the opportunity of a lifetime. And that’s exactly what he was. Nobody should be surprised if, 10 years from now, the Sixers look back and realize that 2021 was the year when the title should have come.

www.arcamax.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Furkan Korkmaz
Person
Markelle Fultz
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Murphy
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Kevin Huerter
Person
Seth Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Bucks#Celtics#Hawks#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Sixers trade lands Ben Simmons in Chicago

The Philadelphia 76ers finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference this season. They landed the top seed but are one game away from elimination against the Atlanta Hawks. The new regime of Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers made plenty of moves in year one and that can continue this NBA offseason.
NBAUSA Today

Daryl Morey saw improvement in Seth Curry in first Sixers season

The Philadelphia 76ers had a tough ending to their 2020-21 season when they dropped Game 7 at home to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, but if there was one real bright spot outside of Joel Embiid, it was the play of Seth Curry. Curry, taking advantage of being a starter...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Sixers star Ben Simmons’ drastic plan to improve shooting amid trade rumors

It’s no secret that Ben Simmons’ shooting let him down in what was a horrendous overall performance in the postseason for the Philadelphia 76ers. So much so, that trade rumors have now come to the surface. As it turns out, the Sixers star is well-aware of his shortcomings and is reportedly now looking to make a drastic change to his shooting form.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Odds for Ben Simmons’ next team if traded by Sixers, revealed

The Ben Simmons trade speculation is out in full force after the Philadelphia 76ers’ playoff debacle against the Atlanta Hawks, with Simmons in the middle of it all thanks to his offensive failures. It’s no surprise that BetOnline.ag is already out with Simmons trade odds. First off, the consensus seems...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Report: Ben Simmons, Sixers Aren't Rushing to Find a Trade

Following an extremely disappointing offensive showing by Ben Simmons in the second round of the playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers have a lot of thinking to do ahead of next season. Although Simmons achieved another All-Star nod this season for his regular-season progress and was even a runner-up for the Defensive Player of the Year award, his offensive limitations held the team back when it mattered the most.
NBANBC Philadelphia

Daryl Morey Has Decisions to Make on Ben Simmons, Sixers After Playoff Flop

The Philadelphia 76ers' lengthy rebuild that started in 2013 and survived a 10-win season and 26- and 28-game losing streaks was planned with a big payoff at the end. The No. 1 seed, the home-court edge and playing an Atlanta Hawks team that fired its coach and didn’t have a single All-Star wasn’t enough to even get the Sixers to the East final.
NBAYardbarker

A Look Back At Daryl Morey’s First Year With The Sixers

Sixers President of Basketball Operations has completed his first year in his new role. It’s time to take a look back at his season. After getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics in the 2020 Playoffs, Philadelphia brought in former Houston Rockets General Manager, Daryl Morey, to better the team’s odds of winning a championship.
NBAReporter

Sixers president Daryl Morey pledges to build better on 'good foundation'

The Sixers produced the best record in the NBA's Eastern Conference, had an MVP finalist, won a playoff series and were in Game 7 of the second round. That didn't qualify them for a championship parade. As for a modest victory lap, well, team president Daryl Morey would not be opposed to a quiet jog.
NBAchatsports.com

Sixers: Realistic Ben Simmons trade targets

Sixers, Ben Simmons Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports. Sunday night the Philadelphia 76ers’ season ended in agonizing fashion, losing at home to the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks. After all the talk about good vibes and how this year felt different, they looked like the same old 76ers in the fourth quarter, completely unable to get quality shots in the halfcourt and begging Ben Simmons to be aggressive on offense.

Comments / 0

Community Policy