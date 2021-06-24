JESHOOTS.COM/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — This summer, San Jacinto College offers 3-week courses, which are designed to help students explore careers in health care or computer technology. This course is at no cost.

Through these courses, students can get hands-on learning, field trips, industry presentations, team building, and earn a credential. This program will begin on July 6.

The class will meet 40 hours every week. Students who participate and give feedback will receive a $300 stipend after finishing the course.

In the Health Care Career, students can explore a wide variety of career pathways, such as nursing, pharmacy technician, phlebotomy, emergency medical technician, medical laboratory technician, occupational therapy assistant, and more. Students also earn an Emergency Medical Responder certification.

In the Computer Technology Careers, students can explore careers including website design, software development, cybersecurity, networking, and more. Students will get an IT Fundamentals certification.

These courses are open to high school juniors and seniors, as well as college freshman students.

Meanwhile, the career services staff that help students find their career pathways at San Jacinto College are Illneisha Davis, as program coordinator at Central Campus; Donisha Moss, as a program coordinator, and Taylor Wilson, as a Career Specialist at North Campus; and Jennifer Cerda as a program coordinator at South Campus.

Career Services aim to assist faculty and staff and to support students in the classroom, across campus, as well as with developing quality experiential learning opportunities for students to enrich and expand their learning, and promote the integration of theory and practice.

If you are interested to consult your career, contact here:

Career Services - Central Campus

281-476-1805, career.centers@sjcd.edu

Career Services - North Campus

281-459-7156 career.centers@sjcd.edu

Career Services - South Campus

281-922-3488 career.centers@sjcd.edu.

For more detailed information about Career Services Center at San Jacinto College, visit https://www.sanjac.edu/student-services/student-development/career-services-center/career-pathway and visit https://www.sanjac.edu/student-services/career-services/pathways-careers for the courses.

