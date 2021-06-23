Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

The Patterson Companies, Inc Goes On Sale

By Thomas Hughes
Entrepreneur
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's Time To Buy Some More Of The Patterson Companies. The Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) emerged as a dual narrative story last fall. The combination of stay-at-home trends, trends within the pet care industry, and the slow resumption of elective medical services like dental care had the company set up for growth. While the growth story has played out nicely, a problem has emerged for the market that has shares trading at a deep discount today. The problem is that although fourth-quarter Revenue grew 20% over the last year and beat the consensus it's basically flat over the last three quarters and shows no signs of picking up. What does this mean for investors today? A high-quality, undervalued, high-yielding stock is trading at an even deeper discount than it was before.

www.entrepreneur.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Net Sales#Marketbeat#Pdco#The Technical Outlook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greif’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.43 billion. Greif reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$46.76 Million in Sales Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to report sales of $46.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.50 million. BigCommerce reported sales of $36.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$4.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.42 billion and the highest is $4.46 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $4.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will post $122.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.40 million and the highest is $124.91 million. Badger Meter posted sales of $91.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to post $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $665.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Primark sales ahead of company expectations in latest quarter

LONDON (Reuters) - Associated British Foods said on Thursday third-quarter sales at its Primark fashion stores which reopened after COVID-19 lockdowns were ahead of expectations in all markets. It said Primark revenues reached 1.6 billion pounds ($2.21 billion) in the third quarter with the reopening of all stores and the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$13.12 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report $13.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.73 million to $13.50 million. Marchex reported sales of $25.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $622.85 Million

Analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report sales of $622.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $660.54 million and the lowest is $566.80 million. Viasat posted sales of $530.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Brokerages expect that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will post $1.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
IndustryPosted by
Space.com

Astra goes public, becomes 1st launch company to trade on Nasdaq

Astra has officially gone public. Today (June 30), the Bay Area launch startup completed its previously announced merger with Holicity, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by Bill Gates and billionaire telecom pioneer Craig McCaw, among others. Astra will start trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market Thursday (July...
Businesscheddar.com

Online Advertising Company Taboola Goes Public on the Nasdaq

Online advertising company Taboola made its Nasdaq debut via a SPAC merger. Founder and CEO Adam Singolda joined Cheddar to discuss the numerous partnerships the company has established aiding in the decision to go public. He noted that Taboola will invest $100 million in research and development annually in an effort to remain competitive with other ad giants like Facebook and Google.
Economystocktonsentinel.com

Mead Lumber Company, Inc. to purchase Heartland Building Center

Effective July 1, 2021, Mead Lumber Co., will close on the purchase of Heartland Building Center with locations in Hays, Russell, and Stockton. David M. Anderson, President and CEO of Mead Lumber Company stated they will purchase the assets from owner Verlin Pfannenstiel and Heartland Building…
Economymobihealthnews.com

Digital physical therapy company Physitrack goes public in $20M IPO

European digital physical therapy and patient engagement company Physitrack went public on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market earlier this month with an original offering of SEK 40 ($4.69) per share. The company's IPO included just under 4.4 million newly issued shares worth approximately SEK 175 ($20 million). Founded...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Online payment company Payoneer goes public after SPAC merger

(Reuters) - Payments provider Payoneer went public on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Monday after it closed a merger with a blank-check firm backed by fintech entrepreneur Betsy Cohen. Payoneer shares, trading under the ticker symbol “PAYO.O,” rose slightly in early trading. The listing came four months after the Israeli...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Patterson Companies Drops On Earnings Miss; Entera Bio Shares Gain

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.08% to 33,918.98 while the NASDAQ rose 0.16% to 14,276.41. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.05% to 4,248.47. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,566,050 cases with around 602,460 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 30,028,700 cases and 390,660 deaths, while Brazil reported over 18,054,650 COVID-19 cases with 504,710 deaths. In total, there were at least 179,199,020 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,883,480 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
The Associated Press

SC Launch, Inc. Portfolio Company, Proterra Inc, Begins Trading on Nasdaq

SUMMERVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2021-- South Carolina Research Authority (SCRA) announced that a company in which its affiliate, SC Launch, Inc., has an investment, Proterra Inc. (Proterra), began trading its common stock and warrants on Nasdaq Global Select Market this week under the stock ticker symbols of “PTRA” and “PTRAW.” Proterra is a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.64 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce sales of $111.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.33 million. Lannett reported sales of $137.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Beachbody, Myx Fitness Combined Company Goes Public Via SPAC

The Beachbody Company Group is merging with connected fitness company Myx Fitness Holdings went public today (June 28) via a collaboration with the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Forest Road Acquisition Corp. to create a new health and wellness subscription service for the mass market. The Beachbody Company Group announced its...