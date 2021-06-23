The Patterson Companies, Inc Goes On Sale

It's Time To Buy Some More Of The Patterson Companies. The Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) emerged as a dual narrative story last fall. The combination of stay-at-home trends, trends within the pet care industry, and the slow resumption of elective medical services like dental care had the company set up for growth. While the growth story has played out nicely, a problem has emerged for the market that has shares trading at a deep discount today. The problem is that although fourth-quarter Revenue grew 20% over the last year and beat the consensus it's basically flat over the last three quarters and shows no signs of picking up. What does this mean for investors today? A high-quality, undervalued, high-yielding stock is trading at an even deeper discount than it was before.