Warriors GM Myers provides update as Klay Thompson reaches ‘big’ milestone

Klay Thompson suffered an ACL injury during the NBA Finals in 2019 which kept him out for the entire 2019-2020 season. Right before the current NBA season, it appeared as though Thompson would be good to go for the Warriors, although he ended up tearing his Achilles during training camp, which came as yet another devastating blow the Warriors franchise. Over the last few months, Thompson has been rehabbing his leg while also living the good life out in California.