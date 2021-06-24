Warriors GM Myers provides update as Klay Thompson reaches ‘big’ milestone
Klay Thompson appears to be making progress from a torn Achilles tendon but Warriors general manager Bob Myers warned that the five-time NBA All-Star's return may not happen until this year, or possibly even early 2022. Thompson tore the Achilles tendon in November 2020, keeping him sidelined for a second straight season after he missed 2019-20 with a torn ACL. Myers said the Warriors will have a better sense of where Thompson is from a physical standpoint once training camp begins in the fall.www.warriorscentral.com