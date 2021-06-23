Mariners offense quiet in 5-2 loss to Rockies to cap homestand

Jon Gray racked up the Ks in his return, but the bullpen faltered to give the Brewers the walkoff win in extras on Friday. Jon Gray hasn’t pitched in MLB in the last three weeks, so he made up for lost time. In his return to the mound he tossed five innings and allowed no hits, walks, or runs to go along with ten strikeouts. The Gray Wolf was dominant and rarely allowed the Brewers to threaten with a scoring opportunity. Arguably his most tense moment came in the second inning, where Avisaíl García grounded to short but Omar Narváez and Willy Adames followed with singles to put runners at first and third with one out. This would make any average pitcher sweat, but not the Oklahoma native, who struck out Jackie Bradley, Jr and coaxed a groundout from Keston Hiura to avoid any damage.