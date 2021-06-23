Cancel
MLB

Mariners offense quiet in 5-2 loss to Rockies to cap homestand

 13 days ago

SEATTLE — Perhaps it would’ve been a fitting and necessary reminder of just how tenuous the balance between surprising success and abject failure remains for the current version of the Mariners. Though they would like to forget, it wasn’t that long ago — May 5 and May 18 — that...

MLBPurple Row

Mariners 2, Rockies 1: Freeland strong, but Seattle tops bullpen

At least this one was close. Kyle Freeland pitched great and through 4 ½ innings, there was no score in the game. When the Mariners took a 1-0 lead, it only lasted one inning before C.J. Cron hit a solo homer to tie it up. The tie was fleeting as Shed Long, Jr. hit what turned out to be the game-winning homer off Tyler Kinley in the bottom of the eighth to end a road game with a familiar storyline: not enough offense for the Rockies and another loss to drop the Rockies to 5-28 away from Coors Field this season.
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Mariners Takeaways: Diving into Seattle’s impressive 7-2 homestand

The Mariners may have ended their homestand on a loss Wednesday, falling to the Colorado Rockies 5-2, but these last nine games in Seattle have been anything but a disappointment. Overall, the Mariners went 7-2 on the homestand, including a four-game sweep of the defending American League champion Tampa Bay...
MLBPosted by
9NEWS

Story homers twice, Márquez dominates as Rockies top M's 5-2

SEATTLE — Trevor Story hit a solo homer in the fourth inning, added a two-run shot in the eighth, and the Colorado Rockies won for just the sixth time on the road in a 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. Story’s two homers and a two-run shot from Brendan Rodgers...
MLBLewiston Morning Tribune

Long the star once again as Mariners top Rockies

SEATTLE — Shed Long Jr. followed up his grand statement from this past weekend with another game-winning swing for the Seattle Mariners. It’s been a special couple of days for Long in his attempt to overcome injuries and rediscover the potential he showed a couple of years ago. “I’m trying...
MLBErie Times-News

Colorado Rockies at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and prediction

The Colorado Rockies (30-44) and Seattle Mariners (39-36) play the finale of a two-game interleague set Wednesday with a 4:10 p.m. ET first pitch at T-Mobile Park. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Rockies vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP German Marquez is the projected starting...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rockies hit road to face red-hot Mariners

A big-league ballplayer is often his own worst critic. Colorado Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland is trying the opposite. "You have to be your best critic -- knowing when you were the best, and when you're the worst, being able to look back and know that you've had consistent success," Freeland said.
MLBPosted by
Panhandle Post

Story writes winning finish for Rockies with 2 HR to beat Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Trevor Story hit a solo homer in the fourth inning, added a two-run shot in the eighth, and the Colorado Rockies won for just the sixth time on the road in a 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. Story’s two homers and a two-run shot from Brendan Rodgers provided more than enough offensive punch on a day German Márquez was outstanding on the mound. Márquez took a perfect game into the sixth inning before it was broken up on a solo homer from Taylor Trammell. Márquez allowed two hits and struck out seven over eight innings.
MLBFOX Sports

Rockies take 3-game slide into matchup with Mariners

LINE: Mariners -105, Rockies -112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the matchup as losers of their last three games. The Mariners are 24-15 in home games in 2020. Seattle's team on-base percentage of .289 is last in the MLB. Ty France leads the team with an OBP of .354.
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Story Time for the Rockies in 5-2 Win Over Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Trevor Story hit a solo homer in the fourth inning, added a two-run shot in the eighth, and the Colorado Rockies won for just the sixth time on the road in a 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. Story’s two homers and a two-run shot from Brendan Rodgers provided more than enough offensive punch on a day German Márquez was outstanding on the mound. Márquez took a perfect game into the sixth inning before it was broken up on a solo homer from Taylor Trammell. Márquez allowed two hits and struck out seven over eight innings.
MLBPurple Row

Rockies 4, Brewers 5: A tough walkoff loss spoil’s Gray’s return

Jon Gray racked up the Ks in his return, but the bullpen faltered to give the Brewers the walkoff win in extras on Friday. Jon Gray hasn’t pitched in MLB in the last three weeks, so he made up for lost time. In his return to the mound he tossed five innings and allowed no hits, walks, or runs to go along with ten strikeouts. The Gray Wolf was dominant and rarely allowed the Brewers to threaten with a scoring opportunity. Arguably his most tense moment came in the second inning, where Avisaíl García grounded to short but Omar Narváez and Willy Adames followed with singles to put runners at first and third with one out. This would make any average pitcher sweat, but not the Oklahoma native, who struck out Jackie Bradley, Jr and coaxed a groundout from Keston Hiura to avoid any damage.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Rocky Mountain sigh: Pirates’ bats quiet in loss to Colorado

DENVER — Erik Gonzalez rounded first base and smacked his hands together, the gesture of someone who knew he came oh-so-close to a really positive outcome. A millisecond before Gonzalez reacted, the baseball settled into the mitt of Rockies center fielder Yonathan Daza, who made a fabulous, running grab by darting toward right-center field to snare the third out of the seventh inning.
MLBtimesnewspapers.com

Thursday’s Game Report: Rockies 5, Cardinals 2

The evening began with Rockies fans on their feet cheering the return of Nolan Arenado to Denver for the first time as a visiting player. Nine innings later they were on their feet again, cheering for a far different reason. Elias Diaz, the Rockies catcher and eighth-place hitter, hit a...
BaseballPosted by
Portland Tribune

Diamond Beat: Mariners to open nine-game homestand

June 28-July 4: Results and more from the Mariners, Hops, Canadians, Pickles and more. To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more. THURSDAY, JULY 1. Pro baseball. Mariners...
MLBMLB

Mariners prospects break out offensively

June 29 proved to be a banner day for the Seattle Mariners farm system, as a trio of top prospects erupted for big games across multiple levels of competition. Seattle’s top prospect Jarred Kelenic snapped a brief 2-for-10 skid with a 3-for-5 day at the dish that featured two runs scored, his eighth home run of the Triple-A season, and an RBI. MLB Pipeline’s No. 4 overall prospect is now batting .310 with more RBIs (23) than strikeouts (19) while playing for Triple-A Tacoma, and is hitting an incredible .458 with three home runs and eight runs batted in over his past six games.

