Park County, WY

Horses ‘native or feral?’ Sides debate proposed plan

By LEO WOLFSON leo@codyenterprise.com
Cody Enterprise
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePark County commissioners and wild horse advocates sparred over the words and messaging delivered in the draft Natural Resources Management Plan during a meeting last week. The plan is to serve as a road map for how local constituents would like to see natural resources being used in the county on federal lands, but federal agencies dictate how these lands are managed as it is under their jurisdiction. But under federal law, agencies such as the BLM have to consider an NRMP before enacting resource management plans.

