Enjoyed an outstanding season, scoring an unbelievable 53 goals, along with 11 assists, to help lead the Cardinals to the Class 3A state championship. Scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Oklahoma Christian School in the semifinals and then tallied four goals in the 6-0 state final triumph over Christian Heritage. An excellent student who maintained a 4.0 GPA and was president of the Verdigris National Honors Society. Will play at Missouri University of Science and Technology next year. “Great all-around young lady,” Cardinals coach Stacy Risenhoover said. “When we need it the most, she comes through.” Was All-World First Team as a sophomore in 2019. Totaled an amazing 103 goals and 24 assists over her HS career.