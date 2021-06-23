Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

DWR reminds public about illegally keeping wildlife – Cache Valley Daily

By Cache Valley Daily
kvnutalk
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGAN — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources reported they had two incidents this year of unassuming people thinking they are saving an abandoned fawn by bringing it home with them, said David Smedley a DNR wildlife biologist who oversees Cache Valley. “We have had calls already this year from people...

kvnutalk.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwr#Birds#Animals#Wildlife Biologist#Dwr#Cache Valley Daily#Vtwr#Cougars#Department Of Health#Muskrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Utah Statekvnutalk

Two of state’s new COVID deaths are from Northern Utah – Cache Valley Daily

FILE PHOTO – Medical professional secures a COVID test. Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash. Included in the state health department’s Friday report are three coronavirus deaths, two of them from northern Utah. One is a Cache County man between 45-64 years of age and the other a man from Box Elder County between 65-84 years old. Both were hospitalized at the time of death.
Utah County, UTDaily Herald

Former DWR central region chair appointed to Utah Wildlife Board

Gary Nielsen is one step closer to serving on the Utah Wildlife Board after a legislative committee voted on Monday to approve his appointment. Nielsen, a high school teacher, spent eight years on the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ Central Region Advisory Counsel, including two years as chair. The DWR Central Region, which is headquartered in Springville, services all of Utah County, as well as portions of Tooele, Salt Lake and Juab counties.
Utah Statekvnutalk

Alpha and Delta are the most common variants found in Utah – Cache Valley Daily

FILE PHOTO – coronavirus variants. Utah has seen 414,204 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, including 254 reported Monday. UDOH reports about 1.2 percent of the state’s total cases (about 5,000) have been caused by a specific variant with the Alpha variant, which originated in Britain, and the Delta variant, first identified in India, the most predominant.
Politicskvnutalk

Responsible water use imperative this summer – Cache Valley Daily

With a dry summer underway, drought concerns prompting a state of emergency for Utah and water restrictions already in place in many areas, it is more important than ever that Utah citizens are conscientious about their water use. According to Kelly Kopp, Utah State University Extension water conservation and turfgrass...
Vernal, UTbasinnow.com

Another “Pet” Raccoon Confiscated in Vernal Prompts DWR Statewide Reminder

Prompted by an incident in the Vernal area, the Division of Wildlife Resources is reminding citizens across the state that it is illegal to keep wildlife as pets. “It is illegal to hold any protected wildlife captive in Utah,” shares the DWR. “Protected wildlife includes a variety of species, including those you can hunt like deer, cottontail rabbits, several bird species, bears, cougars and others. The DWR oversees the management of these species throughout the state. Some wild animals are not protected under Utah state law, meaning you do not have to possess a valid hunting or trapping license to harvest them. However, there are different rules in order to keep one in your possession. Wild animals, like raccoons and coyotes, require a permit in order to house them in captivity. You may be written a citation for illegally possessing these animals, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The DWR confirmed that there was an incident of a raccoon being kept as a pet being confiscated this month in Vernal and this was not the first incident. In fact, it has been considered a huge issue here the past few years.
Utah Statekvnutalk

Utah Governor pleads with the state to skip using personal fireworks during the July holidays – Cache Valley Daily

SALT LAKE CITY – Gov. Spencer J. Cox stood side-by-side with local leaders at Utah’s Capitol to advise all Utahns to “Celebrate Safely!”. In a strong, unified message, Gov. Cox and more than 30 Utah city mayors, council members, city managers and other local leaders asked Utahns to skip using personal fireworks this year and join with neighbors in celebrating July 4th and 24th at public celebrations sponsored by Utah communities.
Animalsbasinnow.com

DWR Installs Wildlife Guzzlers in Book Cliffs Due to Drought

The Division of Wildlife Resources is taking the drought seriously as they work to mitigate its effects on wildlife. According to a DWR announcement, the Book Cliffs Working Group has been installing more wildlife guzzlers in the Book Cliffs. A guzzler is a device to catch and store water from rain and snow. Crews flew into an area of the Book Cliffs a few weeks ago and installed more guzzlers in an area where biologists determined the water was most needed. Once the materials were flown in, it took about 5 people 4 hours to complete each structure. A regular big game guzzler tank holds about 1,800 gallons of water and it takes 6 inches of precipitation to fill it from empty, shares the DWR. In July, crews will again head to the Book Cliffs where a “mega guzzler” will be installed. A “mega guzzler” consists of five 1,800 gallon storage tanks built together.
Public Healthkvnutalk

Daily report shows 527 coronavirus cases plus another COVID death in Box Elder County – Cache Valley Daily

FILE PHOTO – Masked woman after receiving a vaccine. Photo by CDC on Unsplash. When the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reported Wednesday that the number of new coronavirus cases had ballooned to 527 in 24 hours, it explained “an issue with a server resulted in delayed reporting for ARUP.” But that issue only amounted to fewer than 40 cases. “The increase in cases serves as a reminder that we aren’t out of the woods yet,” said UDOH spokesperson Charla Haley, “and it remains critical for Utahns to get vaccinated, limit your contact with others who are not part of your usual circle, wear a mask when you can’t physical distance, stay home if you’re sick, and wash your hands often.”
Utah Statekvnutalk

USU professor to discuss fire in the West – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – With fire danger high in Utah, a Tuesday Zoom broadcast will feature Utah State University professor Dr. Larissa Yocom’s take on “Fire in the West, Appreciating the Inevitable.”. The online broadcast begins Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. and attendees must RSVP to attend. Ahead of her Zoom broadcast, Dr....
Golden Valley, MNhometownsource.com

Golden Valley Fire warns public about cottonwood fire hazard

The Golden Valley Fire Department is warning the public about the increased possibility for fire near clusters of cottonwood seeds. In a statement, the department reported: “Cottonwood seeds are very flammable and create fires that can outrun the average person. The GVFD urges residents to be cautious around clusters of cottonwood seeds, especially during dry times of the year.”
Pocatello, IDIdaho State Journal

Pocatello Valley Fire Protection District reminds residents about fireworks rules

POCATELLO — While certain kinds of fireworks may be purchased legally, Idaho law makes their use illegal. Illegal-use fireworks include bottle rockets, skyrockets, Roman candles, firecrackers, missiles, parachutes, sky fliers, display shells and aerial items. While sparklers are generally considered safe, they are responsible for over 80% of injuries due...
Animalskvnutalk

Cows and Vows – Cache Valley Daily

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell’s life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday. My wife and I are country folks. We...

Comments / 0

Community Policy