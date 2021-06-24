Salma Hayek Reveals "Embarrassing" Reason She Lost The Matrix Role for Trinity

Matrix 4 is hitting theatres later this year and it will see the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. Many folks know that the role of Trinity almost went to Jada Pinkett Smith, but the star wasn't the only other actor in the running. Salma Hayek was also one of the women who made it far into the audition process for Trinity. Recently, she spoke with Pinkett Smith during an episode of Red Table Talk (via Entertainment Weekly) and recalled her "embarrassing" audition.