Special Weather Statement issued for Atkinson, Bacon, Coffee, Northern Ware by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 21:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Atkinson; Bacon; Coffee; Northern Ware SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COFFEE...ATKINSON...NORTHWESTERN WARE AND SOUTHERN BACON COUNTIES UNTIL 1045 PM EDT * At 1002 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Douglas, moving east at 45 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Douglas, Alma, Pearson, Willacoochee, Ambrose, Nicholls, New Lacy, Millwood, Axson and Bickley.