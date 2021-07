Chelsea Parks can hop on top of a big ball and balance while juggling green pins. She also is an expert with the hula hoop. She had all sizes and colors of hula hoops for the youth at the Piedmont Public Library’s summer reading program “Tails and Tales,” on Tuesday, July 22. Gunner Barzee, 11, of Yukon, was one of the children in the crowd who had a try at the hula hoop.