Imperial County, CA

Special Weather Statement issued for Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, Palo Verde Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chuckwalla Mountains; Chuckwalla Valley; Palo Verde Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL IMPERIAL AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM PDT At 702 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles west of Nicholls Warm Springs, or 30 miles east of Desert Center, moving northeast at 20 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Blythe, Nicholls Warm Springs, Blythe Airport and Palo Verde. This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 125 and 148.

alerts.weather.gov
County
Riverside County, CA
County
Imperial County, CA
City
Desert Center, CA
#Special Weather Statement#Verde Valley#Chuckwalla Mountains
