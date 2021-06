DECATUR, GA—Zackary and Dash Mayer have been watching for an opportunity to get their Covid vaccines. They are both minors but over the age of 12. When the siblings heard the new Hattie Marie’s in Decatur, located at 130 Clairemont Ave., announced its partnership with Community Organized Relief Effort(CORE) for shots on June 24-25, they knew this was the perfect time to get their vaccines.