Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingsport, TN

NC man charged after girlfriend’s body found in car

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XFu2C_0add38z000

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A North Carolina man is accused of murder after his girlfriend’s body was found inside a tote in a car by Tennessee authorities.

Michael Louis Cadogan, 24, of Whiteville, was charged with abuse of a corpse and being a fugitive from justice for a crime in another state, according to online booking records in Carter County, Tennessee. He is accused of driving to Carter County from North Carolina to dispose of the woman’s body, WJHL reported.

Cadogan faces first-degree murder and concealment of death charges in High Point, North Carolina, for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Gianna Rose Delgado, 19, a student at High Point University, the television station reported.

According to court documents, police in Kingsport, Tennessee, were able to apprehend Cadogan after a woman was contacted by him, WBIR reported.

The woman told a 911 operator that she met Cadogan through the social media app Snapchat and had known him for about five years, WFMY reported.

Cadogan allegedly told the woman that he had strangled his girlfriend during an argument and that he wanted some help to dispose of her car and body, according to WBIR.

“He called me this morning and he said that he had done something and I asked him what he had done and he FaceTimed me and turned the camera around and he had choked and beat his girlfriend to death,” the woman said in the call, according to court records.

According to court records, the woman, who lives in Carter County, arranged a meeting with Cadogan at a marina on Watauga Lake, WBIR reported.

Carter County deputies spotted the car Cadogan was driving and pulled it over in the Fish Springs community, WCYB reported.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and found a woman’s body inside a tote in the car, the television station reported.

“We’ve obtained warrants for first-degree murder and felony concealment death against Mr. Cadogan,” Lt. Brent MacFarland, supervisor of the Violent Crimes Unit for the High Point Police Department, told WJHL. “The actual service of the warrants and the extradition of Mr. Cadogan from Tennessee will get coordinated in the near future.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
389
Followers
2K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Carter County, TN
Carter County, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Whiteville, TN
Kingsport, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fugitive#Wjhl#High Point University#Wbir#Wfmy#Facetimed#Wcyb#The Violent Crimes Unit#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NSA refutes Tucker Carlson spying allegation

The National Security Agency (NSA) on Tuesday rejected claims made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the agency was monitoring his electronic communications and seeking to leak them in an effort to take his show off the air, calling the allegations “not true.”. “Tucker Carlson has never been an...