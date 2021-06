Just one week after the electrifying UFC 263 pay-per-view, UFC Fight Night makes its return with an exciting card that includes some highly-awaited bouts. Fans could be in for an absolute treat this weekend, with UFC Fight Night taking center stage. The event will be headlined by a cracking battle between two talented featherweights Chan Sung Jung and Dan Ige. The card also features several other great fighters looking to make their marks, climb up the ranks, and stake their claim to the various titles.