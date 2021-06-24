Modern Pentathlon-Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics
(Reuters) – Five modern pentathletes to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics:. Valentin Prades may be recognised as one of the best modern pentathletes of his generation but for all his success the Frenchman is best remembered for throwing away the 2018 world championship, celebrating as he approached the finish line only to be beaten home by Britain's James Cooke. Prades has also been haunted by a fourth place finish at the Rio Olympics and the 28-year-old Frenchman heads to Tokyo eager to put a golden shine on his career.