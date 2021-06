If you have ever thought about a career in law enforcement, this could be your golden opportunity. The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a few good people. This could be just the opportunity that you have been waiting for. Maybe you are looking for an actual career with benefits, an opportunity for competitive pay and advancement, or just a fresh start? Maybe you just want to make a difference in your community. The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for the position of Correction Officer.