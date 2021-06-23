Press Release: Norton, Carper Amtrak Smoking Ban Bill Passes Out of House and Senate Committees
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) and Senator Tom Carper (D-DE) today announced that their bill to ban smoking, including electronic cigarettes, on Amtrak was recently passed by the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee as part of the INVEST in America Act and by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation as part of the Surface Transportation Investment Act of 2021.thedcline.org