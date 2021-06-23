Press Release: Norton, Carper Amtrak Smoking Ban Bill Passes Out of House and Senate Committees

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last Monday, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) sent a letter giving the National Park Service (NPS) until August 31, 2021, to make a final decision on whether it will change the name of Melvin Hazen Park in the District of Columbia and informing NPS she will consider introducing legislation to change the name if NPS has not made a final decision by then. In February, Norton asked NPS to change the name of the park because Hazen helped demolish the African-American community in the D.C. neighborhood then known as Reno City. In response, NPS said that it needed to take more time to examine whether it has the authority to change the name, and if does have such authority, whether it should change the name.