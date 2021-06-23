Cancel
Washington, DC

Press Release: Norton, Carper Amtrak Smoking Ban Bill Passes Out of House and Senate Committees

By Press Release
The DC Line
The DC Line
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) and Senator Tom Carper (D-DE) today announced that their bill to ban smoking, including electronic cigarettes, on Amtrak was recently passed by the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee as part of the INVEST in America Act and by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation as part of the Surface Transportation Investment Act of 2021.

The DC Line

The DC Line

ABOUT

Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.

 https://thedcline.org/
