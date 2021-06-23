OSDH reports active COVID-19 cases jumps to 22 in county

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported on its website Wednesday afternoon that active COVID-19 cases went from 15 to 22. According to the OSDH website Wednesday afternoon, Pocola has seven active cases (up from two a week ago), Spiro with six (up from four), Poteau with three, Bokoshe and Wister with two each and Arkoma and Cameron with one apiece. Last week, Bokoshe did not have any, while Wister doubled its number of active COVID-19 cases.