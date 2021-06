Former Fairview resident and St. Thomas More graduate has recently been honoured with an award at the University of Lethbridge’s 2021 Spring Convocation. Kacie Neamtu was recognized with the School of Graduate Studies Silver Medal of Merit, Master of Arts. Lifelong learning has always been important to the former Fairview resident, and her thesis work had been meaningful to her. Neamtu is humbled that her work is proving to be valuable to others, as well as herself.