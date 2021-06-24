How Silvertein’s Shane Told Learned to Scream

JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford spoke to Metal Pilgrim about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's follow-up to 2018's "Firepower" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I remember that month [of writing sessions] that we had [in February 2020] at Glenn's [Tipton, PRIEST guitarist] studio. It was incredible. I love the start of any process of making a record, because anything can happen. We've always said, with PRIEST, is that we never really have an agenda or have an idea. The closest we got to that philosophy was the 'Firepower' album. We really wanted to focus on the classic elements of PRIEST, and I think we got the job done. So this next one will have its own legs, like they all do, its own character. Yeah, just talking now, I can hear the songs in my head, and they're great. You think you can only go so far, but this proves that that's a disputed idea. You can go as far as you wanna go, as long as you're channeling all the proper ingredients, and the proper ingredients of PRIEST have always been the energy of metal, the power of metal, the endless opportunities. And all of that is embedded in the fact that myself and Richie [Faulkner, PRIEST guitarist] and Glenn are still as hungry for writing new PRIEST material as we ever were. Particularly Glenn and myself have been doing it forever, but since Richie's been with us, even more so. Richie's like this endless well of riffs and ideas. It's just, like, 'Oh my God. We need to stop now. We need to digest everything that you've just played us.''