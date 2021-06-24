Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

How Silvertein’s Shane Told Learned to Scream

By Joe DiVita
Posted by 
103GBF
103GBF
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Silverstein vocalist Shane Told is the latest guest on Loudwire's 'How I Learned to Scream' video series, recollecting his journey in figuring out the extreme vocal technique. As is the case with most vocalists who execute any sort of screaming vocal (growls, barks, gutturals, roars, pig squeals, and, yes, plain ol' screaming), this didn't exactly come naturally. Mistakes were made, lessons were learned and parents usually try to stand back and be supportive while quietly wondering what on earth their kid is up to.

103gbfrocks.com
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Araya
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
MusicPosted by
103GBF

Insane Satanic Panic Moments

2021 has been a year filled with Satanic Panic, from QAnon believers to moral outrage against Lil Nas X. Heavy metal has already been down this road, so we compiled some insane and hilarious Satanic Panic moments from the past. The Devil lies within Gene Simmons’ codpiece. Back in the...
MusicPosted by
103GBF

Dee Snider + Corpsegrinder Team on Pit-Starter ‘Time to Choose’

Dee Snider's got a new solo album en route and he's dropped a full-on pit-starter to accompany the new album announcement, pulling in Cannibal Corpse's George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher for the crushing new track "Time to Choose." You'll want to grab hold of something sturdy cause "Time to Choose" unspools at...
CelebritiesPosted by
103GBF

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Diagnosed With Cancer

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has announced he’s battling cancer. Loudwire confirmed the news through a representative for the band. See the bassist's statement, which he also shared via Instagram, below. "For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at...
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

‘Hacks’: How the Story of Deborah and Ava’s Relationship Was Told with the Camera

Right from its opening shot — a 90-second oner (really multiple shots stitched together) that follows comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) from behind as she walks backstage after finishing her Vegas stand-up routine — “Hacks” announces its filmmaking intentions. As the audience watches Deborah’s interactions and the way she moves through her surroundings, character is being defined by the use of the camera even before we see its star’s face.
MusicPosted by
103GBF

10 Must-See Riot Fest 2021 Bands

"Shalom means hello, goodbye and peace. Hello. This isn't a goodbye. Peace? Anywho, Fred Mascherino is a better guitarist than you, and we are heading to Riot Fest together to watch these 10 bands (and more) with a sick-ass multiple (choice?) word explanation as to why — even though we don't fucking need it. I mean, Fred played in fucking Terrible Things and shit. We plan to circle jerk together, cambria the shit out of Chicago, devolutionize the patriarchy, bring dinosaurs back to life, yell '516' and '631' at the top of our lungs, not get messed up, worship Mike Patton, drink a beer (or none) to Canada, smile at Billy and wrestling organizations, and go to church. Fuck you. I wanna riot." —Scott Waldman.
Rock MusicPosted by
103GBF

Hear Fuel Pair Reunite With New Singer, Preview Upcoming ‘Anomaly’ Album

Fuel have undergone a few changes over the years and the iteration of the band that will soon return to the airwaves features the reunion of songwriter-guitarist Carl Bell and original Fuel drummer Kevin Miller. The two musicians reconnected earlier this year, filled out their lineup with a new singer and are now previewing some of the material from their upcoming album Anomaly.
MusicPosted by
103GBF

Employed to Serve Release Mosh-Intensive New Song ‘Exist’ + Announce ‘Conquering’ Album

U.K. metallic heavyweights Employed to Serve just dropped a juggernaut of a new song, "Exist," which comes off their newly announced fourth album, Conquering. While the band's sound is very much rooted in hardcore and metal extremity, Employed to Serve's songwriting has a slice of rock 'n' roll aesthetics, which, when combined with two-step riffs and knuckle-dragging mosh parts, makes for an intense and overwhelmingly fun song, which is exactly the case on "Exist."
MusicPosted by
103GBF

The ‘Worst’ Lyrics From the Satanic Panic’s ‘Filthy 15′

Whether or not you were alive during the 1980s, you're probably at least somewhat aware of the Satanic Panic and all of the drama it caused. The Parents Music Resource Center (PMRC) compiled a list of 15 songs, dubbed the "Filthy 15," and we're revisiting them today to analyze how graphic these songs really were.
MusicMetalSucks

Hannes Grossmann (Alkaloid, ex-Obscura) on The MetalSucks Podcast #393

Prolific death metal drummer and multi-instrumentalist Hannes Grossmann is our guest! We discuss the recruitment process for his latest solo album, To Where The Light Retreats, the role he takes on as composer for his own material, how Tori Amos inspired a song on the new record, the story behind the hand-drawn cover artwork, how the songs on his first solo album were originally intended for Obscura, the less experimental nature of his solo project compared to Alkaloid, and the elitist mentality he takes towards his own music. Hannes also says he hopes there will never be another Necrophagist record and explains why.
MusicPosted by
103GBF

Hear St. Vincent + More Cover Metallica’s ‘Sad But True’

Among the many artists featured on Metallica's upcoming Blacklist album are St. Vincent, Sam Fender and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, who've all just released covers of Metallica's "Sad But True." The covers were released shortly after Metallica shared their own alternate studio version of the song earlier today...
MusicPosted by
103GBF

Musicians Freaking Out Over Meeting Other Musicians

It’s normal to freak out when you meet your heroes, but these musicians were caught on tape while meeting other musicians for the first time. In 2011, Machine Gun Kelly was an up-and-coming rapper with a love for pop-punk. When Blink-182 came to town, MGK got to meet Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time. MGK cheesed over all three Blink members, and a decade later, he’d release a No. 1 album with Barker on drums.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

ROB HALFORD Confirms ANDY SNEAP Will Once Again Play Guitar For JUDAS PRIEST On Upcoming Tour

JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford spoke to Metal Pilgrim about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's follow-up to 2018's "Firepower" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I remember that month [of writing sessions] that we had [in February 2020] at Glenn's [Tipton, PRIEST guitarist] studio. It was incredible. I love the start of any process of making a record, because anything can happen. We've always said, with PRIEST, is that we never really have an agenda or have an idea. The closest we got to that philosophy was the 'Firepower' album. We really wanted to focus on the classic elements of PRIEST, and I think we got the job done. So this next one will have its own legs, like they all do, its own character. Yeah, just talking now, I can hear the songs in my head, and they're great. You think you can only go so far, but this proves that that's a disputed idea. You can go as far as you wanna go, as long as you're channeling all the proper ingredients, and the proper ingredients of PRIEST have always been the energy of metal, the power of metal, the endless opportunities. And all of that is embedded in the fact that myself and Richie [Faulkner, PRIEST guitarist] and Glenn are still as hungry for writing new PRIEST material as we ever were. Particularly Glenn and myself have been doing it forever, but since Richie's been with us, even more so. Richie's like this endless well of riffs and ideas. It's just, like, 'Oh my God. We need to stop now. We need to digest everything that you've just played us.''