The New York Liberty are hosting the Chicago Sky at the Barclays Center in New York on Tuesday, June 22, at 19:00 ET in a high caliber Eastern battle between the second and third best squads currently in the conference. The New York Liberty ended their previous two-game losing streak and are looking to continue on the winning ways. The Chicago Sky have five consecutive wins and are just half a win away from the Liberty and the second place of the East.