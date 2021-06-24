Bears 53-Man Roster Projections Before Training Camp

Projecting Bears 53-man roster after minicamp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The draft, mandatory minicamp and the majority of the free agency period are behind us, so Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace probably have a decent idea of what the Bears 53-man roster will look like come Week 1. But starting jobs aren’t won in shorts, in the middle of June, and as we saw from last week’s signings of Mike Pennel, Tyrone Wheatley Jr. and Jake Butt, the team could still add players to the roster before making cuts.