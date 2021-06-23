Voting rights fight underscores Juneteenth freedom (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
Contrary to thousands of regretful reports — Juneteenth is NOT just another black holiday. People, at least Caucasians and others who believe all God's children rank as equal, should understand that black freedom, a release of 3.5 million slaves in Confederate states after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation and 500,000 more following a ratified 13th Amendment, moved Whites from their own bondage.