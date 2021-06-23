Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, NJ

Voting rights fight underscores Juneteenth freedom (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

By L.A. PARKER laparker@trentonian.com @laparker6 on Twitter
Trentonian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContrary to thousands of regretful reports — Juneteenth is NOT just another black holiday. People, at least Caucasians and others who believe all God’s children rank as equal, should understand that black freedom, a release of 3.5 million slaves in Confederate states after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation and 500,000 more following a ratified 13th Amendment, moved Whites from their own bondage.

www.trentonian.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Government
Trenton, NJ
Society
City
Trenton, NJ
City
Union, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Reed Gusciora
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Voting Rights#Us Elections#Election Fraud#L A Parker#Caucasians#Confederate#Latinos#Republicans#Democratic#Us Elections Project#Gusciora#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.