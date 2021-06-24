Jay Williams claims he was hacked after calling Ime Udoka the Celtics’ ‘first head coach of color’

Twitter isn't buying it.

Ime Udoka (right) is reportedly the new head coach of the Celtics. AP Photo/Chris Szagola

On Wednesday, the Celtics were reportedly finalizing a deal to bring longtime NBA assistant coach Ime Udoka on as the franchise’s new head coach, and ESPN’s Jay Williams appeared to weigh in praising Udoka.

In a since-deleted post, Williams called Udoka “one talented individual who has paid his dues” and the “first head coach of color for the Celtics.”

Udoka is not the first head coach of color for the Celtics. In 1966, Bill Russell was promoted to player-coach, becoming the first Black head coach of an NBA team. Russell won a pair of titles in 1968 and 1969. Tom “Satch” Sanders coached the team in 1978, K.C. Jones won two titles as well in 1984 and 1986, M.L. Carr coached from 1995-97. Doc Rivers spent 2004-2013 in Boston and led the Celtics to the 2008 title.

Later, Williams seemed to claim that his account was hacked.

Williams’ claim strains credulity. Sure enough, Twitter didn’t buy it.

As is often the case, Williams might have been better served simply admitting a mistake than saying he was hacked, unless a hacker actually did get into his account to post one historically inaccurate tweet about the Celtics and nothing else.

If that were the case, it would be a pretty solid bit because if Twitter is any indicator, absolutely nobody believes Jay Williams.