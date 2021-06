A video filmed by two teens from Nevada shows them talking about three days having passed since “murdering somebody”. The footage is now evidence in a murder case against the teenagers after one of their fathers was found dead.Aaron Guerrero, 18, and Sierra Halseth, 16, have been charged with the murder of Ms Halseth’s father, Daniel Halseth. The 45-year-old’s body was found on 9 April.The father was found stabbed to death and his body burned in a house fire that authorities think was set by the teen couple.They also face eight other charges, such as conspiracy to commit murder,...