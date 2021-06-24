Sgt (salt and) Pepper! Sir Paul McCartney once treated fans to fish and chips after he was late arriving to Liverpool gig

Sir Paul McCartney once treated fans to fish and chips after he was late arriving to an intimate Liverpool gig.

The musician, 79, whose career has spanned more than 60 years, is said to have gifted fans free food and hot drinks after he was late arriving for a small show at the O2 Academy Liverpool in December 2010 following his then world tour.

According to Liverpool Echo, Paul and his band were hit by delays when travelling from London for the intimate gig, where 1,200 tickets sold out in just six seconds, and ticketless fans waited outside to catch a glimpse of Paul.

Sgt (salt and) Pepper! Sir Paul McCartney once treated fans to fish and chips after he was late arriving to an intimate Liverpool gig (pictured in 2018)

Due to the delay and fans queuing in the cold weather in December, Paul is said to have treated those outside without tickets and gig-goers to free fish and chips and hot beverages from a nearby burger van.

The report comes as The Beatles legend made a cameo in a trailer for Mark Ronson's new Apple TV+ documentary Watch the Sound - set for release on July 30, which explores stories behind music and sound creation.

Mark, 45, took to Twitter to post a clip of the upcoming show which he captioned: 'THIS IS ONE OF MY PROUDEST ACHIEVEMENTS.

'I went and talked to some of the greatest legends and exciting trailblazers to find out how they made the sounds and the songs that changed the course of music.

'From McCartney to Charli to Preemo, some of my favourite people are here revealing the magic behind the craft. This is such a soulful journey too. I'm so excited to share this. #WatchTheSound premieres July 30 on Apple TV+.'

In the trailer, it sees Mark ask Paul: 'Where did you actually sample the seagulls?' which appeared to be in reference to The Beatles' 1966 hit Tomorrow Never Knows.

Live And Let Fry: In Paul's career, which has spanned more than 60 years, he once treated fans to free food and hot drinks after he was late arriving for an intimate gig at the O2 Academy Liverpool in December 2010 following his then world tour (pictured in 2019)

To which Paul jokes: 'I think it's just me, pure genius Mark' with the producer replying: 'Pure genius, I meant.'

A different part of the trailer sees Paul in a recording studio with Mark as he strums on a guitar.

Other musicians featured in the documentary include the likes of Duran Duran's Andy Taylor, Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Charli XCX - to name a few.

Paul released his latest album McCartney III in December, having written and recorded it during lockdown.

Music secrets: It comes as the Beatles legend made a cameo in a trailer for Mark Ronson's new Apple TV+ documentary Watch the Sound, which is set for release on July 30

Hit: In the trailer, it sees Mark ask Paul: 'Where did you actually sample the seagulls?' which appeared to be in reference to The Beatles' 1966 hit Tomorrow Never Knows (pictured in 1963)

In a BBC chat with actor Idris Elba, the crooner admitted he 'didn't realise' what he was creating when he did it.

He said: '[In] lockdown everyone cleaned out their cupboards and did all the stuff they'd been meaning to get around to. So [making an album] was my equivalent.

'I wasn't trying to make an album. So suddenly I had these 10 songs, I thought, "What am I going to do with these?" It was just the 10 because I didn't know I was making an album.'

Such talent: A different part of the trailer sees Paul in a recording studio with Mark as he strums on a guitar

Exciting stuff: Mark, 45, took to Twitter to post a clip of the upcoming show which he captioned: 'THIS IS ONE OF MY PROUDEST ACHIEVEMENTS.'

Paul went on to explain why he named his album McCartney III, saying: 'I realised, because I played them myself, I'd done McCartney I and McCartney II in the same vein, that this would be McCartney III. So then it was like, "OK, I see what I'm doing now."'

During lockdown, Paul stayed in the countryside with his daughter Mary and her children.

Of the experience, he went on: 'I was really lucky. I was locked down with my daughter Mary and her family, and then I was able to go to the studio to work, it was a very safe place. We were distanced, we were always being very careful.'