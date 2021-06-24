Cancel
Almost 2,000 Venezuelan Refugees Murdered In Colombia In Five Years, NGO Says

By AFP News
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 1,933 Venezuelan migrants were killed in Colombia between 2015 and 2020, and another 836 are "considered missing," a Colombian NGO said Wednesday. "While the national murder rate has been decreasing steadily... the murder rate of the Venezuelan population has grown and is 2.8 times higher," said Consultancy for Human Rights and Displacement (CODHES) in a report.

