Almost 2,000 Venezuelan Refugees Murdered In Colombia In Five Years, NGO Says

Last Friday, the helicopter of Colombian president Iván Duque came under fire as it landed in the border city of Cúcuta after an event in a fragile area near the border with Venezuela. The president, accompanied by an entourage including Defense Minister Diego Molano and Interior Minister Daniel Palacios, was unharmed despite visible damage to the presidential aircraft. Colombian authorities suspect guerrillas from the dissident Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia or FARC) or the National Liberation Army (Ejército de Liberación Nacional or ELN), though the region is a hotbed of violence housing multiple guerilla groups dueling for control of coca production, drug trafficking routes into Venezuela, and other illicit activities. This attack comes on the heels of a massive car bomb explosion, also attributed to these guerrilla groups, which ripped through a military base in the same city of Cúcuta, near the Colombia-Venezuela border, injuring 36 people, including U.S. military advisers and Colombian military personnel.