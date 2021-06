A teenager repeatedly stabbed two sisters to death after making a ‘deal with the Devil’ to “sacrifice” their lives to win the lottery, a court has heard. Danyal Hussein, 19 (pictured below in a court sketch), allegedly slaughtered Bibaa Henry, 46, and her 27-year-old half-sister Nicole Smallman in a “frenzied” and “savage” attack, it has been heard. The teen is accused of using a knife to stab Nicole 28 times and plunging the blade so hard into Bibaa that it broke.