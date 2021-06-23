Cancel
Supreme Court Ruling in Cheerleader Case Stops Short of Clear Rule on Off-Campus Speech, But Sends Strong Signal

By Joshua Dunn
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday the Supreme Court decided its much anticipated student speech case, Mahanoy v. B.L. Those looking for the court to announce a bright line rule on whether schools can punish students’ off-campus and online speech will be disappointed. In an 8-1 opinion written by Justice Breyer, the court explicitly refused to do so. Instead, it offered a set of guideposts. Thus, there is still some uncertainty about what speech is protected. However, it is clear that the guideposts all lean in favor of protecting student speech. Going forward public schools will have to be very cautious when claiming authority to regulate what their students say on the internet.

