Deadline approaching for Emergency Business Assistance Grant Program
The Santa Barbara Foundation is reminding Santa Barbara County small-business owners interested in receiving COVID-19 relief funds to apply by the June 30 deadline. The Emergency Business Assistance Grant Program, launched in a partnership between the county and Santa Barbara Foundation in May, offers microenterprise business assistance grants of up to $10,000 and small business assistance grants of up to $25,000, county spokeswoman Gina DePinto said.santamariatimes.com