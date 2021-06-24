Cancel
Santa Barbara, CA

Deadline approaching for Emergency Business Assistance Grant Program

By Laura Place lplace@santamariatimes.com
Santa Maria Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Santa Barbara Foundation is reminding Santa Barbara County small-business owners interested in receiving COVID-19 relief funds to apply by the June 30 deadline. The Emergency Business Assistance Grant Program, launched in a partnership between the county and Santa Barbara Foundation in May, offers microenterprise business assistance grants of up to $10,000 and small business assistance grants of up to $25,000, county spokeswoman Gina DePinto said.

