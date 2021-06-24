Cancel
Police still looking for truck driver who fled after causing crash that shut down York County road

By Tribune News Service
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
The driver who caused a truck crash that shut down Route 30 for four hours Monday is still being sought by Hellam Township Police, according to Officer Barry Mills. Derek Billingsley, 40, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, was identified as the driver after witnesses participated in a photo lineup Tuesday. Police suspect he was under the influence at the time of the crash, which occurred at 12:09 p.m. Monday between the Hallam and Wrightsville exits, Mills said.

