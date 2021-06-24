Cancel
Public Safety

Nicaragua's Ortega Calls Arrested Opponents 'Criminals' And US 'Agents'

By AFP News
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicaraguan President Daniel Ortega said Wednesday that 19 of his opponents who have been arrested just five months before his country's presidential election are not candidates or politicians, but rather "criminals" who want to "overthrow the government." "That is what we are pursuing, that is what is being investigated and...

www.ibtimes.com
Daniel Ortega
Public Safety
Politics
United Nations
Public Safetylatinamericanews.net

Nicaragua's Police Spread Fear With Arrests, Raids

MANAGUA, NICARAGUA - It was around 10:30 p.m. on a Sunday when journalist Veronica Chavez heard a loud noise as she put her son to bed. She looked out to see her husband, Miguel Mora, frantically trying to open the door to their home as members of Nicaragua's police tried to kick it in.
Politicsdnyuz.com

Nicaragua lambastes Spain’s foreign minister in angry attack

MEXICO CITY, June 26 – Nicaragua’s government launched a blistering attack on Spain and its Foreign Minister on Saturday, alleging inteference by Madrid in its affairs and imperialiist attitudes towards the Central American country. Nicaragua’s foreign ministry, in a four-page letter to Arancha Gonzalez Laya, accused her of making “offensive...
Politicsamicohoops.net

Dominican Congressmen met Nicolas Maduro in Caracas

Representatives Juan Dionisio Rodríguez Restetoyo, of the Amplio Front party; Ramon Ceballos of the Modern Revolutionary Party and Franklin Martinez of the Dominican Liberation Party met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at the Executive Residence in Caracas, Venezuela. The representatives were part of a large delegation of representatives of Dominican...
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

Son Of Ex-president Chamorro Detained In Nicaragua

Pedro Joaquin Chamorro, a journalist, former opposition lawmaker and son of ex-president Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, has been arrested on charges of undermining Nicaragua's sovereignty, the National Police said Saturday. Chamorro is just the latest opposition figure to be detained five months ahead of a presidential election in which President...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Nicaraguan police detain brother of arrested opposition leader Chamorro

MEXICO CITY, June 26 (Reuters) - Nicaraguan police have arrested the brother of detained opposition leader Cristiana Chamorro, accusing him of damaging the country's sovereignty and continuing the sweeping crackdown of political and business figures opposed to President Daniel Ortega. About 20 prominent Nicaraguans, including Cristiana Chamorro and four other...
PoliticsMetro International

Nicaragua’s Ortega shrugs off global pressure in rare speech

MANAGUA (Reuters) -Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega said on Wednesday sanctions would not deter his government and vowed not to free detained political foes accused of crimes, as international pressure mounted to end a crackdown ahead of a November election. Ortega’s government has arrested at least 15 political opponents in recent...
Politicsthesaxon.org

Gioconda Belli: ‘Daniel Ortega is not willing to lose power’ in Nicaragua

Nicaraguan poet and activist Gioconda Belli said that President Daniel Ortega was “deeply traumatized” for handing over the government to Violeta Barrios de Chamorro in 1990 and who now ignores all international criticism because “He is not willing to lose power.”. In an interview with The Associated Press, the author...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

International anger grows as Nicaragua's Ortega rounds up rivals

With five opposition presidential challengers now in detention, Nicaragua's long-serving leader Daniel Ortega is clearing domestic obstacles to a fourth successive term but lining up considerable international resistance. Rallies demanding the resignation of both Ortega, leader of the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), and his wife Rosario Murillo, Nicaragua's deputy president, broke out in 2018.
PoliticsWashington Post

Nicaragua under growing pressure to end crackdown on political opponents

Nicaragua’s government is facing growing international pressure this week to halt a crackdown on political opponents amid reports that a prominent journalist fled the country and a former first lady was placed under house arrest. In a joint statement Tuesday, 59 countries at the United Nations Human Rights Council, including...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Timeline: Nicaragua's authoritarian slide

Five presidential hopefuls have been arrested in a sweeping crackdown by President Daniel Ortega ahead of elections in November. - 2021: Pre-election arrests - The roundup of Ortega's possible challengers in the November presidential election began on June 2 when Cristiana Chamorro, the daughter of former president Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, was placed under house arrest.
Advocacywcn247.com

Rights group calls for more pressure on Nicaragua government

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — An international human rights organization is calling for increased pressure on Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega as arrests of political opposition figures continue ahead of Nov. 7 elections.Human Rights Watch planned to release a report Tuesday detailing politically motivated arrests in recent weeks of nearly 20 opposition pre-candidates, prominent businessmen, former government officials and political leaders. The Associated Press received a copy of the report in advance. The organization called on the United Nations Security Council to invoke Article 99 of its charter “to raise this issue in the U.N. Security Council and present it as a growing crisis involving grave human rights abuses which could undermine stability in the region.”
Americasglobalvoices.org

‘Night of long knives’ escalates in Nicaragua as Ortega kidnaps opposition

Nicaragua further plunges into autocracy as, one by one, the government detains and disappears opposition figures ahead of Nicaragua's November 7 elections. Eighteen opposition challengers have been detained in a matter of weeks, four of whom were potential presidential candidates. As of June 21, no one knows the whereabouts of...
Presidential Electionarcamax.com

Nicaragua arrests 5th presidential candidate in crackdown

Nicaraguan police arrested journalist and presidential hopeful Miguel Mora on terrorism charges in a broadening crackdown on government opposition ahead of a November election. Mora, previously arrested in 2018, is the fifth opposition candidate to be detained in the past month. Authorities have also arrested a dozen other people considered...
Politicsriverbender.com

Ambassadors recalled after latest Nicaragua arrest

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Mexico and Argentina recalled their ambassadors to Nicaragua for consultations Monday, a day after President Daniel Ortega's government arrested yet another presidential contender ahead of the Nov. 7 elections. Mexico and Argentina had broken with others in the region last week in not voting in favor...
AmericasPosted by
Reuters

Mexico and Argentina recall ambassadors to Nicaragua amid Ortega crackdown

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico and Argentina have called on their ambassadors to Nicaragua to return to their respective capitals for consultations about the political situation in the Central American country, a joint statement issued by Mexico said on Monday. “Concerning” actions by the Nicaraguan government, which has arrested several...
Congress & Courtsfloridianpress.com

Maria Elvira Salazar Slams Ortega Regime in Nicaragua

Florida Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R) is once again calling for Congress to pass the Renacer Act. In a newly released video, the freshman Florida lawmaker makes an impassioned plea, slamming Nicaragua’s Ortega regime and calling for American citizens to urge their representatives to vote in favor of the legislation. While the bill was introduced through a bipartisan effort, Congress has not yet voted on the legislation, and Elvira Salazar warns that lawmakers need to do so quickly.
Politicsfides.org

AMERICA/NICARAGUA - "The law is sovereign and not the will of men": the Bishops after the latest arrests of opponents

Managua (Agenzia Fides) - The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, highlighted yesterday, Wednesday, June 16, that "there are no conditions" for "free and fair elections" in Nicaragua, and called for the "immediate release" of the four presidential candidates recently detained by the Daniel Ortega regime. In a public statement, Blinken expressed his "firm support" for the resolution approved on Tuesday 15 by a vast majority of 26 countries of the Organization of American States (OAS) calling for "the immediate release of presidential candidates and all political prisoners". The head of US diplomacy called on the Ortega-Murillo regime to change course, respect the Constitution and the Inter-American Democratic Charter, and allow Nicaraguans to fully exercise their rights, including the right to choose their leaders in free and fair elections. According to information released by the international press, the police detained four presidential candidates for the November 7 elections: Cristiana Chamorro, Arturo Cruz, Félix Maradiaga and Juan Sebastián Chamorro García. In addition, several prominent opposition figures are under house arrest. In early May, the government banned the National Opposition Coalition alliance from participating in the elections. The Citizens for Freedom party, for which Chamorro wanted to run, is therefore the main political group of the government's opponents. Cristiana Chamorro in particular is the best known among the opposition candidates, she has the upper hand in the polls and is a popular figure (see Fides, 8/6/2021).