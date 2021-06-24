Nicaragua's Ortega Calls Arrested Opponents 'Criminals' And US 'Agents'

Managua (Agenzia Fides) - The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, highlighted yesterday, Wednesday, June 16, that "there are no conditions" for "free and fair elections" in Nicaragua, and called for the "immediate release" of the four presidential candidates recently detained by the Daniel Ortega regime. In a public statement, Blinken expressed his "firm support" for the resolution approved on Tuesday 15 by a vast majority of 26 countries of the Organization of American States (OAS) calling for "the immediate release of presidential candidates and all political prisoners". The head of US diplomacy called on the Ortega-Murillo regime to change course, respect the Constitution and the Inter-American Democratic Charter, and allow Nicaraguans to fully exercise their rights, including the right to choose their leaders in free and fair elections. According to information released by the international press, the police detained four presidential candidates for the November 7 elections: Cristiana Chamorro, Arturo Cruz, Félix Maradiaga and Juan Sebastián Chamorro García. In addition, several prominent opposition figures are under house arrest. In early May, the government banned the National Opposition Coalition alliance from participating in the elections. The Citizens for Freedom party, for which Chamorro wanted to run, is therefore the main political group of the government's opponents. Cristiana Chamorro in particular is the best known among the opposition candidates, she has the upper hand in the polls and is a popular figure (see Fides, 8/6/2021).