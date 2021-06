Despite being filming, Nikola Lozina has not forgotten Laura Lempika’s birthday. The proof below. The filming of the Marseillais vs the rest of the World 6 already too spoiled? production makes a decision. And as you know, if Nikola Lozina is well in the casting, this is not the case of Laura Lempika … But the young woman is not very far from the villa of the cross where she is with her son. We imagine then that she will come on the adventure as a guest, as she was able to do in Objectif Reste du Monde. And today Laura Lempika celebrates her birthday. So Nikola Lozina made him deliver a beautiful bouquet of flowers with a very beautiful message. And below, we let you discover all this in photos.