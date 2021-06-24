In Awkward Break-Up News, A-Rod Has Elected To Buy Place Down The Road From J.Lo

It seems everyone and their mother is captivated by the reignited romance between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. They’ve been spotted together several times, to the delight of old Bennifer fans, colleagues, and close friends alike. Someone else has some thoughts on the recoupling, too – none other than Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy, who was accused of cheating with JLo’s ex-fiancé, A-Rod, earlier this year. The reality star spoke quite candidly on Bennifer 2.0 and how it may or may not have to do with her and those A-Rod rumors.