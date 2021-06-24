Cancel
MLB

In Awkward Break-Up News, A-Rod Has Elected To Buy Place Down The Road From J.Lo

By Lauren Vanderveen
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, formerly Mom and Dad to the Internet, called off their two-year engagement back in April. Allegedly, A-Rod was DMing with a certain Southern Charm star and the rumor was enough to drive a wedge in their relationship. Well, it sounds like things are now about to get super awkward – what with Rodriguez electing to get a new place down the road from Lopez post-split.

www.cinemablend.com
