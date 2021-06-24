Point one game away from tying NHL playoff goal streak record

Point scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Monday's 8-0 victory over the Islanders in Game 5. Point lit the lamp for the eighth game in a row when he blasted a one-timer from the slot past Ilya Sorokin less than two minutes into the third period. It was his NHL-leading 13th goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, a league-best seven of which have come with the man advantage. He also drew an assist on Alex Killorn's power-play tally in the second period. Point, who boasts a remarkable 36.4 shooting percentage during his streak, will look to make it 10 straight with a goal on Wednesday in Game 5.