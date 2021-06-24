Point one game away from tying NHL playoff goal streak record
The puck keeps finding Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point, and he keeps finding the back of the net. With his first period goal in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup semifinals between the Lightning and the New York Islanders, Point’s playoff goal streak hit nine games, the second-longest playoff goal streak in NHL history. It puts him just one game behind the Philadelphia Flyers’ Reggie Leach, who holds the record with 10 consecutive playoff games with a goal.www.nbcsports.com