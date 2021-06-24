Cancel
NHL

Point one game away from tying NHL playoff goal streak record

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 5 days ago
The puck keeps finding Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point, and he keeps finding the back of the net. With his first period goal in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup semifinals between the Lightning and the New York Islanders, Point’s playoff goal streak hit nine games, the second-longest playoff goal streak in NHL history. It puts him just one game behind the Philadelphia Flyers’ Reggie Leach, who holds the record with 10 consecutive playoff games with a goal.

NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

