Oscar-winning Milk screenwriter Black is adapting Jon Krakauer’s bestselling nonfiction true-crime Mormon-themed book Under the Banner of Heaven: A Story of Violent Faith for a limited series starring Oscar-nominated actor Garfield and former Normal People star Edgar-Jones. Under the Banner of Heaven "revolves around a devout detective whose faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government," according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Garfield will star as Pyre, an LDS elder who is committed to his church and family but begins to question some of its teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer. Edgar-Jones, who broke out with Hulu’s Normal People, will portray Brenda, a faithful Mormon who is the victim of a brutal murder." Black grew up in a Mormon household and is a former writer on HBO's Big Love.